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‘Latinx Portraits’ exhibit spotlights Charlotte's Latino faces

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 22, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT
"Latinx Portraits" is photographed by John Mejía.
Latinx Portraits
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Courtesy
"Latinx Portraits" is photographed by John Mejía.

A Charlotte photographer’s portraits highlight the humanity of the local Latino community.

The project, “Latinx Portraits,” opens in east Charlotte on Saturday.

John Mejía says he got the idea in 2016. Thanks to an Arts and Science Council grant, he started the project in 2023 and has photographed 67 people. His goal is to reach 100 portraits.

Saturday's exhibit will feature about 20 of those portraits. Mejía says the images show the positive contributions of the Latino community in Charlotte.

“It should be more at the forefront to continue to show our positive stories, to show our humanity, show that we are part of the fabric of this country," Mejía said.

The opening runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Manolo’s Bakery on Central Avenue. Music, coffee and treats will accompany the art.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger