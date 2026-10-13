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NEWS BRIEFS

Two men convicted in 2020 killing of Mary Collins in NoDa

WFAE | By Greg Collard
Published October 13, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
The Title IX trial is taking place at the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
The federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte.

Jurors in Superior Court on Monday convicted two men in the 2020 stabbing death of Mary Collins, a 20-year-old woman with developmental disabilities whose body was found stuffed inside a mattress in a NoDa apartment.

Judge Karen Eady-Williams sentenced Lavi Pham, 27, and James Salerno, 26, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder, along with additional prison time for kidnapping and concealment of death.

Witnesses during the monthlong trial testified that Salerno and Pham, Collins' ex-boyfriend, invited her to Pham's apartment to try to persuade her to have sex.

Early the next morning, after Collins refused, Salerno, Pham and Pham's girlfriend stabbed Collins more than 130 times, wrapped her body in garbage bags and duct tape, and placed it inside the mattress.

Investigators found Collins' body in the apartment's primary bedroom about a week later.
Tags
Crime & Justice Murder
Greg Collard
Greg Collard served as news director from 2008 to 2023. He served as WFAE's executive editor in 2023. He came to WFAE from West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In his eight years there, Greg had roles as a reporter, editor and producer. He was the executive producer of a television news magazine and news director for radio and television when he decided to head south for Charlotte.
See stories by Greg Collard