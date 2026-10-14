NC Attorney General Jackson calls Duke Energy's data center tariff 'massive step forward'

Duke Energy last week reached an agreement with data center developers on a special rate that would help ensure large energy users pay for many of the costs associated with serving them. On Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson said the agreement is a “massive step forward in making sure data centers pay their fair share.”

But both Jackson and Gov. Josh Stein said the agreement needs more work. They pushed Duke to increase transparency and set terms that will ensure data centers pay for all the infrastructure upgrades needed to power them.

"We’re not done yet. We’re going to push for more transparency, more accountability, and more protections for ratepayers," Jackson said.

State regulators must approve the new rates before they take effect.

Are you interested in commenting on the Duke Energy hearings? Even if you miss the public hearing, you can still submit a statement of position on the Utility Commission’s website . You’ll need the relevant docket number for your comment: