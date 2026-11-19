A Charlotte group plans to ask residents what they need from a mobile market planned for next year in the Historic West End.

Community members will weigh in on prices and types of produce offered, as well as how frequently the mobile market operates and in what areas. The conversation will also explore the barriers the community faces to accessing fresh produce.

Tiffany Fant is the executive director of Sol Nation, a Charlotte-based environmental justice group that is behind the effort. Fant says the mobile market represents more than just access to fresh food.

“Showing the community that we can impact and influence the outcome in our environment,” Fant said. “We do not have to wait for any other entity to come and provide for us.”

The Cities for Smart Surfaces Initiative aims to address challenges facing historically underserved communities. So far, Sol Nation has received $80,000 for the mobile market that’s estimated to cost $130,000.The Metropolitan AME Church and The Oikos Institute for Social Impact have also helped fund the effort.

“This is a beautiful thing for the Beatties Ford Road corridor, to really engage the community and come active in how our community is shaped,” Fant said. “Food is one of those things we can all rally around because we all need it to survive.”

Saturday's event starts at 10 a.m. at the Allegra Westbrooks Library. It will also include a community clean-up and community meal ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays.