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Learn what you need to know about voting in the upcoming election, including how to vote in person or by mail, as well as local candidates' positions on various issues.

Cooper stresses affordability, 'people ... before politics' in Charlotte campaign stop

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT
Man in suit with no tie holds microphone in front of campaign banner and before small crowd in room
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper speaks at a campaign event in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday.

With Election Day just one week away, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper is making his final push to reach voters.

The former governor campaigned Tuesday morning at Little Rock AME Zion Church in uptown Charlotte, where he spoke to a small crowd about his plans to make life more affordable for families if elected to the U.S. Senate.

Cooper said he would work with President Donald Trump when possible but stand up to the president and members of the Democratic Party when he disagrees with them.

Asked what he would tell conservative independents and Republicans concerned about a Democratic majority in the Senate, Cooper emphasized his commitment to putting constituents ahead of politics.

"I'm going to put the people first," Cooper said. "The people will come before politics. The people will come before party. The people will come before power."

Cooper faces Republican candidate Michael Whatley in November’s election. Recent polls show Cooper leading Whatley by as many as 13 percentage points.

Cooper also urged North Carolinians who haven't voted yet to cast their ballots, as the state enters the final week of early voting in this year's midterm elections. More than 1.7 million North Carolinians have cast ballots since early voting began Oct. 15. The period ends Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"Now is the time to step up if you want to participate in our democracy," Cooper said. "People have lost trust in the federal government, and I understand."

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Politics Roy CooperU.S. SenateU.S. Senate Race2026 Election
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger