More Hispanic voters in Mecklenburg County voted early this midterm than in entire 2022 midterm election

More than 16,000 Hispanic voters cast ballots in Mecklenburg County during early voting, surpassing the total number of Hispanic voters who participated in the 2022 midterm elections — with Election Day still ahead.

According to state voting data through Oct. 31, a total of 16,137 Hispanic voters cast ballots in Mecklenburg County. That's compared with 11,141 who voted in the entire 2022 midterm election.

Hispanic voters accounted for approximately 5.4% of the 299,003 ballots cast in Mecklenburg County during this early voting period.

Women made up the majority of Hispanic voters, accounting for about 60% of ballots cast.

Younger Hispanic voters also turned out in significant numbers. More than 9,000 Hispanic voters were between the ages of 18 and 40, accounting for about 56% of the total Hispanic vote. That includes 4,323 voters ages 18 to 25 and 4,722 voters ages 26 to 40.

Registered Democrats accounted for the largest share of Hispanic voters, with 8,407 ballots cast. Another 6,404 voters were unaffiliated, while 1,249 were registered Republicans.

Democrats are hoping a blue wave materializes in Tuesday's midterm elections, and part of those hopes rest on winning back Hispanic voters who shifted toward Republicans in the 2024 presidential election.