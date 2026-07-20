Game on: Blind Soccer Expo brings the action to Matthews

The excitement of the soccer world extended beyond professional stadiums and the FIFA Club World Cup this weekend and landed in Mecklenburg County as visually impaired residents gathered in Matthews to play some soccer.

To show that the sport is accessible to everyone, including those with vision loss, about a dozen people participated in the Blind Soccer Expo at a sports complex in Matthews. They practiced shooting drills and learned the fundamentals. Among them was Jahmil Garrett-Bey, 20, who traveled from Virginia to take part in the event.

“I wanted to actually enjoy my life,” Garrett-Bey said. “Just because I'm blind doesn't mean I can't come outside and enjoy everything that life has to offer.”

Players relied on verbal cues from teammates and coaches, as well as a specialized soccer ball fitted with a metal casing that rattles when it moves, allowing participants to locate the ball.

Antoine Craig leads Blind Soccer Nation, one of the groups behind the event. Craig said the sport offers more than physical activity.

“It gives you something to help you regulate your emotions, and just get out and have fun and get a little exercise,” Craig said.

Dana Draa, one of the expo’s organizers, said the event also helps challenge misconceptions about what people with visual impairments are capable of.

“It can be possible to play soccer with no vision, which most people would say is not,” Draa said. “The possibilities are endless for all people in our community, and we want them to show up fully and participate in life.”

Organizers say events like the expo help promote inclusion and demonstrate that vision loss should not be a barrier to participation.

“We want to really champion the sport for folks with vision loss,” Draa said. “Right now, soccer is really popular. We want to make sure that we can include as many people as possible.”

While the World Cup has ended, organizers hope to host more blind soccer events in the future, continuing to build community and expand opportunities for athletes with vision loss.