Federal judge orders probation for man convicted in ICE protest case

A federal judge has sentenced a protester arrested during the Operation Charlotte’s Web immigration crackdown last November to one year of probation.

William Stanley was found guilty last month of obstructing entrances and disrupting work at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Charlotte office.

Stanley must also complete 50 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine.

A sentencing date for Heather Morrow, who was also found guilty in this case, has not been set yet.