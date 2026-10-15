Latino groups invite Charlotte residents to eat, enjoy music and vote together Saturday

A Charlotte community event will pair early voting with music, food and a group walk to the polls Saturday.

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“¿Y Si Sí Votamos?” begins at 12:30 p.m. at Victoria Yards in uptown Charlotte. Carolina Migrant Network, Raíces Latino Arts and Poder Latinx are among the organizers.

Stefania Arteaga of Carolina Migrant Network says the event is meant to make voting a celebration of community.

“As Latinos, I think that it's always part of our nature to do something as a group, to do something around food, to do something around music,” Arteaga said.

The afternoon will include samba, live cumbia, mariachi and food from local vendors. At 1:45 p.m., attendees will walk together to the Hal Marshall early voting site, about a five-minute walk away, to cast their ballots.