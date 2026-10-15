© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latino groups invite Charlotte residents to eat, enjoy music and vote together Saturday

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 15, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
Voting sign in English and Spanish
Palmer Magri
Voting Sign at Charlotte Polling Place

A Charlotte community event will pair early voting with music, food and a group walk to the polls Saturday.

Help make stories like this possible.

The story you’re about to read is made possible by the support of people like you. Please make a contribution today to help sustain the independent local journalism our community depends on.

Donate to WFAE

“¿Y Si Sí Votamos?” begins at 12:30 p.m. at Victoria Yards in uptown Charlotte. Carolina Migrant Network, Raíces Latino Arts and Poder Latinx are among the organizers.

Stefania Arteaga of Carolina Migrant Network says the event is meant to make voting a celebration of community.

“As Latinos, I think that it's always part of our nature to do something as a group, to do something around food, to do something around music,” Arteaga said.

The afternoon will include samba, live cumbia, mariachi and food from local vendors. At 1:45 p.m., attendees will walk together to the Hal Marshall early voting site, about a five-minute walk away, to cast their ballots.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Latino community
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger