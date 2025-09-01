© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Breaking down ICE concerns as new school year begins

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 1, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
CMS students getting on buses.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
CMS students getting on buses.

As the new school year begins, fear about ICE activity in and around campuses is palpable.

At a recent CMS board meeting, several parents and community members voiced concern about the possibility of ICE entering campuses. This comes even as board members and other officials have said protocols are in place to prevent ICE from entering campus if they don’t have a valid warrant or subpoena.

Still, fear and anxiety remain, as some worry not only about arrests on campus but also on the way to school — like when a father was arrested while taking his child to Charlotte East Language Academy last year.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss what local districts like CMS are doing in response to these fears, break down the short- and long-term mental health effects, and try to get answers to legal questions around this issue.

GUESTS:
Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter
James Farrell, WFAE education reporter
Helen Parsonage, attorney with EMP Law, specializing in immigration law
Dr. Luke Smith, psychiatrist and executive director at El Futuro

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins CMSICECMS Board
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri