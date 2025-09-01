Breaking down ICE concerns as new school year begins

As the new school year begins, fear about ICE activity in and around campuses is palpable.

At a recent CMS board meeting, several parents and community members voiced concern about the possibility of ICE entering campuses. This comes even as board members and other officials have said protocols are in place to prevent ICE from entering campus if they don’t have a valid warrant or subpoena.

Still, fear and anxiety remain, as some worry not only about arrests on campus but also on the way to school — like when a father was arrested while taking his child to Charlotte East Language Academy last year.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss what local districts like CMS are doing in response to these fears, break down the short- and long-term mental health effects, and try to get answers to legal questions around this issue.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Helen Parsonage, attorney with EMP Law, specializing in immigration law

Dr. Luke Smith, psychiatrist and executive director at El Futuro