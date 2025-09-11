Local News Roundup: Light rail stabbing hits national spotlight; Charlotte primary results; Charlotte FC looks to extend streak

The stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska on the Blue Line is in the national spotlight after the video of the incident was released. It’s garnered a response from officials across the federal government, including President Trump. He called the alleged killer, DeCarlos Brown, a “lunatic” and criticized Democratic leadership in cities like Charlotte, vowing to clean them up.

That spotlight comes amid the primary election for Charlotte city government. Despite criticism of her handling of the Blue Line stabbing, Mayor Vi Lyles sailed to a Democratic primary victory. Still, there were some upsets. Changes look to be coming in Districts 3 and 5. Meanwhile, the Republican primary for the open seat in District 6 was won by Krista Bokhari. Her husband, Tariq Bokhari, had held that seat before leaving for the Trump administration earlier this year.

Last week, CMS announced good news for testing, but this week the news was more sobering for students across the country. The National Center for Education Statistics has released the latest results from the Nation’s Report Card, and it shows declines in 12th grade math and reading, along with eighth grade science. That continues a trend that goes back even before the pandemic.

Finally, Charlotte FC looks to continue its hot streak against Inter Miami on Saturday. The team will try to make it nine straight victories with a win. It will have to do so without Head Coach Dean Smith, though. He’s suspended for a game after receiving his third yellow card of the season last time out against New England.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Ely Portillo, WFAE senior editor for news

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer