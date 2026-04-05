Responsibly covering and discussing sexual violence

In recent years, sexual predators have had their comeuppance in the media.

From abuse in the Roman Catholic Church to the dawn of the #MeToo movement to the more recent push for details around those who had ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the public and those who cover the news have pushed for answers.

But what about survivors of sexual violence? How do they experience this moment?

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with survivors of sexual violence and a trauma-informed therapist who works with survivors to learn more about their experiences, how we can all be better in this moment, and, specifically, what the Charlotte area can do.

GUESTS:

Dr. David Brantley III, licensed clinical psychologist

Bob Anderson, sexual assault survivor

Crystal Emerick, sexual assault survivor and founder and executive director of Brave Step