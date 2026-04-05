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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Responsibly covering and discussing sexual violence

By Gabe Altieri
Published April 5, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
By Ron Mader from Henderson, Nevada/Creative Commons

In recent years, sexual predators have had their comeuppance in the media.

From abuse in the Roman Catholic Church to the dawn of the #MeToo movement to the more recent push for details around those who had ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the public and those who cover the news have pushed for answers.

But what about survivors of sexual violence? How do they experience this moment?

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with survivors of sexual violence and a trauma-informed therapist who works with survivors to learn more about their experiences, how we can all be better in this moment, and, specifically, what the Charlotte area can do.

GUESTS:
Dr. David Brantley III, licensed clinical psychologist
Bob Anderson, sexual assault survivor
Crystal Emerick, sexual assault survivor and founder and executive director of Brave Step

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Sexual Assault
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri