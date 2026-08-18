Back to school: Trump administration calls for separate MMR shots, plus other school news around the region

Some schools across the region are already back in session, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools return Tuesday. As families prepare for the new school year, vaccines are on many back-to-school checklists.

Last week, President Trump signed a new executive order reducing the number of childhood vaccines recommended by the federal government from 17 to 11. The order also calls for separating the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Earlier this year, Mecklenburg County reported three measles cases as outbreaks increased nationally. There were also 67 cases of pertussis in 2025, a vaccine-preventable disease.

We discuss what parents should know after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reaffirmed the importance of vaccines in response to the White House executive order.

Also, school districts across the region face new opportunities and ongoing challenges as students return to class. We’ll talk with two local education reporters about what’s happening.

GUESTS:

Part I:

Dr. Elisabeth Pordes, pediatrician and program manager of the Prenatal-to-Three Initiative at Mecklenburg County Public Health

Part II:

James Farrell, education reporter at WFAE

Rebecca Noel, education reporter at The Charlotte Observer