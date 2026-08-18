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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Back to school: Trump administration calls for separate MMR shots, plus other school news around the region

By Chris Jones
Published August 18, 2026 at 2:51 PM EDT
Annabelle Jimenez, a 5-year-old Hickory resident, shows off her Band-Aid after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Courtesy Javier Jimenez
Annabelle Jimenez, a 5-year-old Hickory resident, shows off her Band-Aid after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some schools across the region are already back in session, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools return Tuesday. As families prepare for the new school year, vaccines are on many back-to-school checklists.

Last week, President Trump signed a new executive order reducing the number of childhood vaccines recommended by the federal government from 17 to 11. The order also calls for separating the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Earlier this year, Mecklenburg County reported three measles cases as outbreaks increased nationally. There were also 67 cases of pertussis in 2025, a vaccine-preventable disease.

We discuss what parents should know after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reaffirmed the importance of vaccines in response to the White House executive order.

Also, school districts across the region face new opportunities and ongoing challenges as students return to class. We’ll talk with two local education reporters about what’s happening.

GUESTS:
Part I:
Dr. Elisabeth Pordes, pediatrician and program manager of the Prenatal-to-Three Initiative at Mecklenburg County Public Health

Part II:
James Farrell, education reporter at WFAE
Rebecca Noel, education reporter at The Charlotte Observer

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins vaccinesK12Back-to-schoolCMSCDCMagnet Schools
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
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