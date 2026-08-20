Local News Roundup: Hill returns to CMS; negative state audit for CATS; Stein vetoes election bill; Queen City Nerve shuts down

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill made her first public appearance since being reinstated after a two-month suspension and investigation by the school board. At a back-to-school media briefing, CMS district officials did not comment on the investigation. Neither did Hill, except to say more information would be coming at a later time.

A new state audit finds that the Charlotte Area Transit System has not spent $1.7 million set aside for safety. The audit also indicates that nearly two-thirds of riders are evading fares. All of this comes about a year after the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska on the LYNX Blue Line. That drew national attention, including the ire of President Trump. Zarutska's alleged killer, Decarlos Brown Jr, did not have a valid ticket.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein vetoed a bill that would change the election process in the state. It would shorten the early voting period in primaries and loosen rules on challenges. Stein called it part of a Republican effort to attack the state's election and the vote.

And after eight years in operation, Queen City Nerve has shut down. Editor Ryan Pitkin and publisher Justin LaFrancois announced in a letter that a potential sale fell through and the financial situation is not strong enough to keep the publication going. Queen City Nerve focused on covering the arts and community issues.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer