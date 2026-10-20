Early voting is underway, security is on the mind

Early voting is underway in both Carolinas. Folks have already been lining up at the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2026 midterms.

Election officials have spent the last several cycles pushing back against mis- and disinformation. There have been efforts across the country, including North and South Carolina, to show that elections are safe, secure, and fair.

But there are those, even in the White House, who make the opposite claim. They question the voting process and the safety and security of our elections. President Trump wouldn't rule out the threat of deploying ICE at polling locations and that has led to fear in immigrant communities. It also has led to confusion over what is their right.

We discuss the safety and security of our electoral process next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Board of Elections director

Rick Su, professor of law at the University of North Carolina School of Law

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter