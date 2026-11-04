Proposed changes to U.S. census could impact NC

The U.S. Census Bureau has proposed removing questions on race and ethnicity from the 2030 U.S. Census, marking the first time since 1790 that these demographics wouldn't be collected.

The Trump administration's September proposal calls for removing non-U.S. citizens without a green card from a key set of the 2030 Census results. This could be in conflict with the 14th Amendment's written language to include the "whole number of persons in each state."

The U.S. Constitution allocates seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among 50 states according to their populations as counted in the decennial census, and an undercount could keep North Carolina from gaining a seat it could be on track for.

Since the 2020 Census, North Carolina has added 605,000 people .

This hour, we explore the Census’ tie to voting maps, how North Carolina could be affected, and what comes next.

GUESTS:

John Quinterno, director of State Data Center and census liaison with the N.C. Office of State Budget & Management

Meeta Anand, senior director for Census and Data Equity at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Mike Cline, N.C. State Demographer, N.C. Office of State Budget & Management