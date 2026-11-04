© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Proposed changes to U.S. census could impact NC

By Emmy Berger
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST
2010 U.S. Census
Canva
/
Courtesy
2010 U.S. Census

The U.S. Census Bureau has proposed removing questions on race and ethnicity from the 2030 U.S. Census, marking the first time since 1790 that these demographics wouldn't be collected.

The Trump administration's September proposal calls for removing non-U.S. citizens without a green card from a key set of the 2030 Census results. This could be in conflict with the 14th Amendment's written language to include the "whole number of persons in each state."

The U.S. Constitution allocates seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among 50 states according to their populations as counted in the decennial census, and an undercount could keep North Carolina from gaining a seat it could be on track for.

Since the 2020 Census, North Carolina has added 605,000 people.

This hour, we explore the Census’ tie to voting maps, how North Carolina could be affected, and what comes next.

GUESTS:
John Quinterno, director of State Data Center and census liaison with the N.C. Office of State Budget & Management
Meeta Anand, senior director for Census and Data Equity at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Mike Cline, N.C. State Demographer, N.C. Office of State Budget & Management

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Census dataU.S CensusU.S. House of Representatives
Stay Connected
Emmy Berger
Emmy Berger is an intern for WFAE's Charlotte Talks.
See stories by Emmy Berger