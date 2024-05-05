-
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department laid officer Joshua Eyer to rest Friday. Eyer was one of four officers who died in a shootout in east Charlotte on Monday.
The latest details on the tragic shooting deaths of four law enforcement officers and the injury of four others in an incident that unfolded Monday in east Charlotte.
Scenes of grief played out in front of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and in an east Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday, one day after four officers were killed and four others injured by a man wanted on gun charges.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Tuesday gave updates on the Monday afternoon shootings that left four law enforcement officers dead and four more injured.
CMPD 'officer of the month', 2 correction veterans among 4 officers killed in east Charlotte shootingFour officers were killed and four more injured Monday in an hourslong shooting and standoff, in what amounts to the worst single day for law enforcement in Charlotte's history.