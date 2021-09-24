WFAE Local Content
North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21. It was an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.
Pandemic supply-chain delays are making it difficult to get some costumes in the store at Morris Costumes in Charlotte. But the owner of the popular shop still predicts it's going to be a big year for Halloween.
WFAE is looking for a chief financial officer with a strong executive background to manage the organization's finances and operations.
The Charlotte Museum of History's annual Mad About Modern tour of midcentury modern homes is virtual again this year. But that format also presented a unique opportunity.
In this analysis, Ely Portillo of UNC Charlotte Urban Institute looks at what Charlotte can learn from "Thomas the Tank Engine," and has some suggestions for transit planners (and for Sir Topham Hatt).
Former SC Gov. David Beasley said he does not believe most people are aware of the daunting task his organization, the World Food Programme, faces in addressing world hunger amidst wars, climate change and corrupt governments.
The injury bug has bitten running back Christian McCaffrey again. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Friday that the 2019 All-Pro running back is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a strained hamstring. Rhule said the injury could sideline him up to four weeks, but doesn’t know at this point if McCaffrey will go on injured reserve.
A group of 24 Southeastern mayors recently asked Congress to act on clean energy laws. Initiatives from local and federal levels are being proposed to tackle environmental concerns.
Mecklenburg County’s health department will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots in its clinics starting Monday. The agency is still awaiting clinical guidance from federal and state health officials, according to county health director Gibbie Harris.
A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot at her.