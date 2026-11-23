MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

OK. So let's talk more about these market swings with Mark Zandi. He is the chief economist for Moody's Analytics, where he directs economic research and consulting for clients like businesses and institutional investors. Good morning, Mark. Thanks for coming back to see us.

MARK ZANDI: Yeah, Michel. Good to be with you.

MARTIN: All right. So Anthropic's debut started strong, but even on its first day, other tech stocks started to slide. What's your take on what drove this downward trend?

ZANDI: Well, it's a long list, a confluence of factors. You know, I put it at the top of the list just high valuations. Investors are expecting an awful lot from these AI companies, and I think they just marked down their expectations just a bit, and that's reflected in the lower prices that we're seeing today. You know, you heard Austan Goolsbee from the Chicago Fed. The Fed's on the warpath with regard to inflation. It's going to raise rates. That certainly doesn't help it, particularly for highly valued stocks. Higher interest rates would make it very difficult.

We had the midterm elections, and, you know, we saw how that went. A lot of folks ran on anti-data center development, and that makes the AI folks - investors pretty nervous. And then you get to the Anthropic IPO. That was a pretty big IPO. That was the largest in history. It's a lot of money - over a hundred billion dollars. Probably created some indigestion. You know, investors had to sell some AI stocks to raise the cash to buy Anthropic. So I can go on, but that's at the top of the list of why this is where we are today.

MARTIN: So a lot of sort of factors, a lot of moving parts there. But do these drastic market swings tell us something about how Wall Street views the AI industry specifically?

ZANDI: I think investors are still enamored with AI, for sure. I mean, you can see the action. This morning, Scott was talking about the futures are up again. So, you know, markets go down, they go up. But I think, cutting through it, investors believe in the future of AI and the profits that are going to result. And, you know, I think that's going to continue to drive the train. But, you know, they've been expecting an awful lot. I mean, they really anticipate boom times, you know, dead ahead, and I think that's - they're just showing a bit of caution here.

And I should point out, Michel, you know, stock markets go up and down all around. This is still, you know, kind of a garden-variety correction down, maybe 10% from the peak. We see that every 18, 24 months. So at least so far - you know, obviously, a lot of script to be written, but at least so far, this is, you know, kind of typical.

MARTIN: I'm taking your point, but, you know, Anthropic has so much hype around it. I think it was oversubscribed, right? There were many more people who...

ZANDI: Yeah.

MARTIN: ...Wanted to buy than could get in. How do you think small investors should think about this?

ZANDI: Well, small investors should not pay attention. Don't look through the ups, the downs. You know, you should be investing on autopilot. You know, you earn your salary, you make some money, you put it away every couple of weeks, goes into your stock index fund, your 401(k) on automatic pilot. And you're invested for the long run. When I say long run, not next month, not next year, not next 10 years, but three, four decades down the road, when you need the money for retirement or for some child's education or something else. So just look through it. You shouldn't be paying attention to these ups and downs and all arounds.

MARTIN: And let's remember that roughly half of Americans do not invest in stocks and might not be, you know, invested literally in what we're talking about here. But is there a way in which this market volatility could affect people who don't have direct investments in the stock market?

ZANDI: Yeah. Absolutely. Lots of different ways. You heard, again, Austan Goolsbee at the Fed, talking about inflation and AI. And so, you know, the roaring stock market, AI stock market, is driving a lot of demand but by people who own the stock. You're right. You know, the stock ownership is very narrow in the United States. A little over half own stock, but really it's only the top 10, 20, 30% of the income distribution that owns stock of any consequence.

But they are a lot wealthier because of what we've seen here over the last few years with AI, and they're spending that money. They're out there buying things, and that's driving up inflation and interest rates. And obviously, we all are affected by interest rates. I mean - right? - if you have a credit card loan, you're paying more. If you've got a - if you need to purchase a home, to get a mortgage or a car, get an auto loan, you know, on and on and on. So there's lots of different ways that what's going on in the AI stock market is affecting you, even though you don't own those stocks.

MARTIN: And so how should you think about that if you're in that category of folk?

ZANDI: Yeah. Well, I mean, I think, again, you should be on autopilot. You should really not get caught up in all of this. You know, it'll make you very depressed and then euphoric and depressed and euphoric, and that's not really very productive at all. So just ignore it. Look through it. Life as usual.

MARTIN: That is Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics. Mark, thanks so much. If we don't talk again, have a happy holiday.

ZANDI: Yeah, you too, Michel. Thanks so much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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