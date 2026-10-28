CMS reconsiders bell change plan after community pushback

Parents have objected to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ plan to shift bell schedules to compensate for bus driver shortages. The district is slowing down to gather information and weigh options.

CMS officials planned to shift bell schedules at several schools, including the South Academy of International Languages (SAIL), Sedgefield and Mint Hill Middle and Nations Ford Elementary.

But parents of students at some schools, particularly SAIL, said the change would force many kids to travel across the county at the height of rush hour.

CMS interim Operations Officer Nicole Portee said CMS' transportation department is holding engagement sessions at affected schools. It’s held three at SAIL, one at Sedgefield, and plans sessions at Nations Ford and Mint Hill.

“We recognize the impact these changes could have on our students, family and staff and we will continue listening and considering their perspectives throughout this process,” Portee said during a school board meeting Tuesday. “We are working toward a consistent districtwide approach while recognizing the unique needs of individual school communities, attendance boundaries and magnet programming.”

Families and staff at affected schools will receive surveys. CMS is also exploring alternatives like consolidated or community bus stops.

“No final decisions have been made,” Portee said. “We are willing to extend our timeline to ensure we make thoughtful, informed decisions.”

CMS has said the changes are necessary to meet the district’s busing needs next year amid persistent driver shortages. Adjusting bell schedules allows the district to shift drivers to cover necessary routes.