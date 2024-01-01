NEWS UPDATES FOR JANUARY 2024

© 2024 WFAE
Latest news headlines updated throughout the day by WFAE journalists.

Small plane crashes in Mooresville neighborhood; pilot dies

Posted January 1, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST

A pilot died Sunday after his small plane crashed in a Mooresville neighborhood.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Randy Mysliviec, of Mooresville. The agency said he was attempting to land at Lake Norman Airport when the crash occurred.

The plane went down shortly after noon Sunday near Adrian Lane, WBTV reported.