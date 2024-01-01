LIVE UPDATES
NEWS UPDATES FOR JANUARY 2024
Latest news headlines updated throughout the day by WFAE journalists.
Small plane crashes in Mooresville neighborhood; pilot dies
Link Copied
A pilot died Sunday after his small plane crashed in a Mooresville neighborhood.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Randy Mysliviec, of Mooresville. The agency said he was attempting to land at Lake Norman Airport when the crash occurred.
The plane went down shortly after noon Sunday near Adrian Lane, WBTV reported.
'I could tell he wasn't going to make it:' Witnesses describe fatal plane crash in Mooresville | Tap on the picture to learn more 🔽 https://t.co/hPfwEXuUdT— Mooresville Tribune (@mooresvilletrib) December 31, 2023