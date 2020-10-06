Local News

City officials will unveil the draft of a new long-range development plan Saturday at a drive-in event that includes a screening of the movie "Back to the Future." They're trying to have a bit of fun with a serious topic — how the city should grow and right the wrongs of the past.
Duke Energy is in negotiations with the city to buy electric buses for Charlotte Area Transit System. The news came as a surprise to environmentalists, who say an all-electric bus fleet would help the city meet its climate change goals.
Several Charlotte-area school districts, bracing for wind and rain from Hurricane Zeta, announced Wednesday night that students and staff will work from home Thursday.
During its standing Wednesday press conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department wanted to remind the public of an unsolved homicide that occurred a year ago in the hopes of finding more information. But during that press conference, police also had to address the fact that the city now has had 100 homicides as of that morning.
A new survey ranks Raleigh-Durham No. 1 and Charlotte No. 11 for expected growth in housing construction next year among the nation's 80 largest markets. Experts say it's being driven by a continued migration to the state.
The storm slammed into southern Louisiana as a Category 2 with stronger than expected winds, but it's moving quickly over the Gulf Coast. Officials warn of powerful storm surges and high winds.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will launch a renaming process for Barringer Academic Center on Wednesday after learning that it's named for three advocates of white supremacy.
The Charlotte City Council voted 8 to 3 Monday to commit $3 million in city housing bond money to the proposed redevelopment of the aging Brookhill Village. But it comes with strings attached.
The long-planned redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte will require public investment of $50 million to $54 million, city officials say. Meanwhile, Charlotte's MLS team will locate only its youth academy headquarters there. And city incentives to the team and Panthers have shrunk.
A group of clergy and community leaders is urging city leaders to find a way to fund the proposed redevelopment of the Brookhill Village apartment complex to include affordable housing. The city council will get an update Monday night.
The Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on adopting a plan that city officials say would reimagine policing and community safety.
Mecklenburg County and social service agencies are trying to make sure they're ready to house the region's growing number of homeless residents when cold weather arrives this winter. They face extra challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some programs canceled and shelters operating at reduced capacity. But thanks to changes during the pandemic, there may actually be more beds this year.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Kannapolis when authorities found a van with weapons and explosives parked in a lot outside a bank in May, and has since been accused of making internet searches involving a plan to kill former vice president Joe Biden.