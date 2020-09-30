Charlotte Talks: Voters Get First Side-By-Side Look At Biden And Trump

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

Reaction to the first of the three presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Did any jabs connect with the bloc of voters who are still undecided?

The wheels of North Carolina's election machinery were already turning Tuesday as the candidates readied for the debate. Elections offices began processing absentee ballots from voters who didn't need to the debate to help with their pick for president.

But about 30 percent of those surveyed this month by NBC News said the debates would carry some weight with their decision-making.

Biden entered Tuesday's debate leading in national surveys and polls of battleground states, and the debate marked one of the few remaining chances for Trump to change the trajectory of his reelection bid.

From Carter, to Reagan, to Obama, sitting presidents facing reelection have often faltered in their first debate performances: https://t.co/2qihbZOewJ — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 29, 2020

GUESTS

Mel Atkinson, UNC Charlotte, associate professor of political science (@QueenCityProf)

Michael Bitzer, Catawba College, Department of Politics chair; manages the Old North State Politics blog (@BowTiePolitics)

Ed Lee, Emory University, senior director of the Alben W. Barkley Forum for Debate, Deliberation and Dialogue