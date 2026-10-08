Mint Museum to celebrate the Lebrón Brothers and their salsa legacy

The Mint Museum Uptown is celebrating the legacy of a Puerto Rican salsa group on Friday.

Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night will honor the Lebrón Brothers, whose music shaped New York's Latin music scene.

Help make stories like this possible. The story you’re about to read is made possible by the support of people like you. Please make a contribution today to help sustain the independent local journalism our community depends on. Donate to WFAE

The five Puerto Rican brothers were raised in Brooklyn and blended Latin dance rhythms with soul harmonies. "Salsa y Control" became one their best-known songs.

Carlos Lebrón, whose father is one of the brothers, says the tribute brings long-overdue recognition to the group’s impact.

“It's about time they're being recognized for everything they did,” Lebrón said. “It was great music, it was great energy.”

The night will include dance lessons, live percussion and cultural vendors. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 for Mint members and $19 for nonmembers.