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Mint Museum to celebrate the Lebrón Brothers and their salsa legacy

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT
Mint2Move Cultural Dance Night takes place certain Friday evenings at Mint Museum Uptown.
Mint Museum
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Courtesy
Mint2Move Cultural Dance Night takes place certain Friday evenings at Mint Museum Uptown.

The Mint Museum Uptown is celebrating the legacy of a Puerto Rican salsa group on Friday.

Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night will honor the Lebrón Brothers, whose music shaped New York's Latin music scene.

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The five Puerto Rican brothers were raised in Brooklyn and blended Latin dance rhythms with soul harmonies. "Salsa y Control" became one their best-known songs.

Carlos Lebrón, whose father is one of the brothers, says the tribute brings long-overdue recognition to the group’s impact.

“It's about time they're being recognized for everything they did,” Lebrón said. “It was great music, it was great energy.”

The night will include dance lessons, live percussion and cultural vendors. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 for Mint members and $19 for nonmembers.

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Race & Equity Latino communityMint Museum
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger