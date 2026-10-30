Time Out Youth marks 35 years of supporting LGBTQ young people in Charlotte

Time Out Youth is celebrating 35 years of supporting LGBTQ young people in Charlotte with an open house and birthday party today.

Founded in 1991, the center serves young people ages 13 to 24. Its services include youth programming, community education and free mental health counseling.

“Time Out Youth is the only LGBTQ youth space in Charlotte,” CEO Sarah Mikhail said. “I think that’s important to name, that it is a safe community space.”

The center has grown from a small group into a place that can draw 40 young people on Saturdays. Mikhail says it has served a new young person every day over the past year.

“The need is continuing,” she said. “And so I’m really excited for the 35th anniversary to show everyone what you can do when people stay committed to an issue.”

Time Out Youth also helps young people find housing through assistance with security deposits and rental applications. IKEA recently helped refresh the center’s community spaces, providing furniture and storage to make the rooms and outdoor area more welcoming for young people.

“It’s amazing to be at Time Out Youth with resources at this time where we can help support young people,” Mikhail said.

The open house runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday, with tours and opportunities to learn about the center’s programs. A birthday party with food, music and brief remarks follows from 5 to 8 p.m.