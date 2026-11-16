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The author of a book on aging well says she needs to take her own advice

WBUR
Published November 16, 2026 at 12:07 PM EST

Louise Aronson’s book “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life” was a bestseller.

It offers a new approach to aging well. But when NPR’s Allison Aubrey spoke with Aronson, the professor of medicine said she realized she needed to follow her own advice.

Aubrey’s podcast is called Your Turn, and it offers a new roadmap for midlife.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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