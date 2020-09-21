Charlotte Talks Politics: Justice Ginsburg's Death Raises Stakes Of 2020 Election

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Supreme Court watchers and political experts look at the implications of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death for the election, the Supreme Court and the country.

The Trump White House was already laying the groundwork for putting a third justice on the court when Justice Ginsburg's death was announced Friday.

The president has an opportunity to shift the court even further to the right as it prepares to hear cases on abortion and health care.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Republicans should follow their own precedent and wait until after the election.

What stances are Republican senators from the Carolinas taking, particularly those facing tough reelections? How will voters respond?

GUESTS

Michael Bitzer, Catawba College, Department of Politics chair; manages The Old North State Politics blog (@BowTiePolitics)

Susan Roberts, Davidson College, professor of politics (@profsuroberts)

Andrew O'Geen, Davidson College, Department of Political Science chair (@anogeen)

