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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: CMS Board rejects superintendent’s proposed budget, Gov. Stein acts on Medicaid bill, CMS and others cancel classes Friday as teachers drive to Raleigh to protest

By Sarah Delia
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill, after the budget rejection vote on April 28, 2026.
CMS
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CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill, after the budget rejection vote on April 28, 2026.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education rejected Superintendent Crystal Hill’s proposed $2.1 billion budget Tuesday night. The 8-1 vote that left Hill questioning how to proceed with little direction. A special meeting has been called for this Saturday to discuss the budget.

The months-long impasse over Medicaid funding came to an end on Thursday. Democratic Gov. Josh Stein moved quickly, signing the bill into law just two days after it received final bipartisan approval from the GOP-led House and Senate.

Gaston County and Cabarrus County Schools have canceled classes Friday, as teachers prepare to drive to Raleigh for a protest over low teacher pay. Like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Gaston and Cabarrus will now have an optional teacher workday.

A new bill filed Tuesday in the North Carolina House would expand protections for immigrant students in public schools. The proposal is sponsored by Charlotte-area Democratic representative Julia Greenfield and would guarantee all children access to a free public school education regardless of immigration status.

And Duke Energy has requested permission from state regulators to raise rates in June.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter
Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE News
Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Local NewsCMSJosh SteinEducationNCImmigration
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Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia