Local News Roundup: CMS Board rejects superintendent’s proposed budget, Gov. Stein acts on Medicaid bill, CMS and others cancel classes Friday as teachers drive to Raleigh to protest

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education rejected Superintendent Crystal Hill’s proposed $2.1 billion budget Tuesday night. The 8-1 vote that left Hill questioning how to proceed with little direction. A special meeting has been called for this Saturday to discuss the budget.

The months-long impasse over Medicaid funding came to an end on Thursday. Democratic Gov. Josh Stein moved quickly, signing the bill into law just two days after it received final bipartisan approval from the GOP-led House and Senate.

Gaston County and Cabarrus County Schools have canceled classes Friday, as teachers prepare to drive to Raleigh for a protest over low teacher pay. Like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Gaston and Cabarrus will now have an optional teacher workday.

A new bill filed Tuesday in the North Carolina House would expand protections for immigrant students in public schools. The proposal is sponsored by Charlotte-area Democratic representative Julia Greenfield and would guarantee all children access to a free public school education regardless of immigration status.

And Duke Energy has requested permission from state regulators to raise rates in June.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE News

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter