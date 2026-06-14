Charlotte Crown coach joins us to discuss the team’s debut, and we take a timeout to talk Hurricanes, Hornets and more

For the first time in nearly 20 years, professional women’s basketball has returned to Charlotte, with the Charlotte Crown beginning their inaugural season.

It was 1997 when the Charlotte Sting became one of the WNBA's eight original franchises. The team played its final WNBA season in 2006 before officially disbanding in January 2007.

Now, the UpShot League, a paid professional developmental women's basketball league, has debuted in four cities across the Southeast, with Charlotte as one of the inaugural teams.

We speak with head coach Trisha Stafford-Odom about what this moment means for the sport and the city.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years. A win over the Vegas Golden Knights would bring the second franchise victory home to North Carolina.

Also, coming off a late-season run and near playoff appearance that energized the city, the Charlotte Hornets have extended head coach Charles Lee’s contract. They also hold two first-round selections in the upcoming draft: the 14th and 18th overall picks.

We take a timeout to check in on sports with WCNC’s Danielle Stein and the Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler.

GUESTS:

Part 1

Trisha Stafford-Odom, head coach, Charlotte Crown

Part 2

Scott Fowler, sports columnist for The Charlotte Observer

Danielle Stein, sports anchor and reporter at WCNC Charlotte