‘This Land Is Your Land’ author takes a road trip for America’s 250th anniversary

On July 4, the United States celebrated its 250th anniversary. For many Americans, it was a straightforward celebration involving hot dogs, fireworks and independence . For historian Beverly Gage, the holiday was more complicated.

Her new book recounts the long history of the United States through 13 trips to places that helped shape the country. Her tour runs from Philadelphia to South Carolina and, among other stops, Disneyland.

Gage argues the roadside attractions and historic sites she sees along the way are key to understanding what the United States has become, and to have a full understanding of American history is to understand both its successes and failures.

Pulitzer Prize–winning historian Beverly Gage joins Charlotte Talks to unpack 250 years of American history with her latest book, " This Land is Your Land: A Road Trip through U.S. History ."