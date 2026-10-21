Hospital giants and rising costs: what it all means for patients and care

North Carolina’s healthcare system faces mounting questions about access to affordable care, hospital consolidation and rising costs.

The North Carolina State Health Plan is in dispute with Atrium Health over a program intended to lower costs for state employees, with officials warning of potential premium increases. In its latest move, the State Health Plan moved most of Atrium Health facilities to its out-of-network tier of providers.

The State Health Plan provides healthcare coverage to nearly 750,000 state employees, teachers, retirees and their dependents, while Atrium Health is the largest healthcare system in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Charlotte-based Atrium’s proposed merger with Raleigh-based WakeMed and other potential hospital partnerships taking place could reshape access to care and competition across the state.

Atrium’s plan to merge with the WakeMed system faces public opposition over fear of increased prices and decreased quality, but the plan is still moving forward as Atrium pledged $2 billion in investments to WakeMed facilities and $150 million for a county-run public health initiative.

Durham-based Duke Health recently announced its teaming up with Gastonia-based CaroMont Health to build two hospitals in Mecklenburg County. The proposal is the latest step in Duke Health’s expansion beyond the Triangle.

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we’ll examine what these changes mean for patients, healthcare workers and taxpayers. We’ll also discuss the regulatory role of the state government, recent changes in Medicaid, and other health system news.

GUESTS:

Michelle Crouch, covers healthcare for The Charlotte Ledger and North Carolina Health News

Adam Wagner, reporter at NC Newsroom