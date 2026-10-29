Local News Roundup: Trump back in SC; Charlotte data center moratorium; Muggsy Bogues to the rafters

President Donald Trump is headed back to South Carolina this week, making a stop in Rock Hill on Thursday. The event is his second visit in recent weeks in support of Darline Graham. The incumbent Republican is running for her first full term after taking over her brother’s seat this summer and is in a close race with Democrat Annie Andrews.

Charlotte City Council has approved an 11-month extension of a data center moratorium. The moratorium was set to expire Nov. 5 but will instead run until mid-October 2027. Residents raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of the facilities as demand for data centers continued to grow.

CMPD says it was a deadly week in Charlotte. Five people were killed in separate shootings across the city. A 6-year-old was also killed in a hit-and-run.

And the Charlotte Hornets will send one of their most beloved athletes into the rafters. The team plans to retire Muggsy Bogues’ number next February.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal