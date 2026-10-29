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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC clinches playoff spot with 4-0 win over Montreal

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:55 AM EDT

Charlotte FC secured a Major League Soccer playoff berth Wednesday night with a 4-0 home victory over CF Montreal.

Liel Abada scored three goals for Charlotte, recording a hat trick and raising his season total to eight goals.

Abada said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to help the team and prove himself on the field.

“I want to have a game to help them and show myself on the pitch, for me, for the club, for the fans,” Abada said. “I'm really happy about today. It was a really important game for us, and we knew that before the game.”

He added that the team must remain focused heading into the final matches of the regular season.

Charlotte hosts Orlando City on Saturday before closing out the regular season at Inter Miami the following Saturday.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain