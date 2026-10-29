Charlotte FC clinches playoff spot with 4-0 win over Montreal

Charlotte FC secured a Major League Soccer playoff berth Wednesday night with a 4-0 home victory over CF Montreal.

Liel Abada scored three goals for Charlotte, recording a hat trick and raising his season total to eight goals.

Abada said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to help the team and prove himself on the field.

“I want to have a game to help them and show myself on the pitch, for me, for the club, for the fans,” Abada said. “I'm really happy about today. It was a really important game for us, and we knew that before the game.”

He added that the team must remain focused heading into the final matches of the regular season.

Charlotte hosts Orlando City on Saturday before closing out the regular season at Inter Miami the following Saturday.