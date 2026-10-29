Hornets fall to Pistons despite another 30-point game from Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller topped 30 points for the third consecutive game Wednesday night, but the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Detroit Pistons 97-89.

A key storyline was the absence of offseason acquisition Naz Reid in the second half. After the game, coach Charles Lee said the decision was based on Reid’s performance before halftime.

“Unfortunately, Naz didn't meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made a decision that he wouldn't play in the second half,” Lee said. “But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game.”

The Hornets will visit the Washington Wizards on Friday. Charlotte defeated Washington by seven points on Monday.

The Hornets then return home Saturday, when LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Charlotte.