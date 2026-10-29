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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets fall to Pistons despite another 30-point game from Brandon Miller

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:57 AM EDT

Brandon Miller topped 30 points for the third consecutive game Wednesday night, but the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Detroit Pistons 97-89.

A key storyline was the absence of offseason acquisition Naz Reid in the second half. After the game, coach Charles Lee said the decision was based on Reid’s performance before halftime.

“Unfortunately, Naz didn't meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made a decision that he wouldn't play in the second half,” Lee said. “But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game.”

The Hornets will visit the Washington Wizards on Friday. Charlotte defeated Washington by seven points on Monday.

The Hornets then return home Saturday, when LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Charlotte.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain