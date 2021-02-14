Feb. 6-13, 2021: The Week In Review From WFAE

Impeachment, Vaccine Allocation And Fairness

The biggest news of the week, of course, was that after just a five-day trial, the Senate voted Saturday to acquit former President Trump in his impeachment. It was what most people expected, but was it right? One of the biggest surprises was that Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina was one of seven Republicans to submit a "guilty" vote. Was it fair for him to vote Trump was guilty of inciting an insurrection after voting that it wasn't constitutional to impeach the former president in the first place?

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, said he felt Trump wasn't "constitutionally eligible" for conviction but, following his vote to acquit, excoriated the former president for a "disgraceful dereliction of duty" and said he was "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week that teachers and school employees would be eligible for their shots later this month -- moved to the front of Group 3. Is that fair that they have been deemed more "essential" than some other essential workers?

There's no question that teachers and school workers are on the front line locally after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board said students will return for in-person classes Feb. 15.

Steve Harrison Mecklenburg County last week held a vaccination clinic at the Hindu Center in east Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County quietly has been trying to make access to the COVID-19 vaccine more equitable by holding word-of-mouth clinics for minority and ethnic groups around the city. In an attempt to even the playing field for students who have been learning remotely for nearly a year, CMS also has issued some new standards -- namely that there will be no zero grades and students can have more time to finish work.

All those decisions come as coronavirus numbers continue to decline in North Carolina. But there also were a couple concerning markers this week: The state recorded its 10,000th death attributed to the virus and also discovered the more contagious South African variant in a test sample.

And as the numbers continue to add up and access to the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly opening, Charlotte is already starting the process of rebuilding after a most trying 2020. Our series Rebuilding Charlotte began this week, and it will examine the big and small ways the city is working to recover.

THE HIGH COST OF COVID-19

The West End Fresh Seafood Market has been a staple in the West End neighborhood for more than 22 years. But the coronavirus pandemic brought hard times to the restaurant, and almost forced owner Bernetta Powell to close its doors. With help through from the city, Powell made it through. WFAE’s Gracyn Doctor has the story on how she survived.

Meanwhile, weddings look a lot different amid the coronavirus. One estimate says $47 billion in sales will be lost over the course of two years. How do wedding planners, florist and others involved in the industry survive? Gracyn Doctor and Maria Ramirez Uribe have the story of how a few are coping.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating and catering for 200 at the Alexanders’ wedding quickly became sparse seating for 20 — with no food.

