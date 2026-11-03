It's Election Day: How to cast your ballot in 2026

Voters are heading to the polls today for the 2026 midterm elections, with races for U.S. Senate at the top of the ticket in the Carolinas.

Polls across North Carolina open at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a ballot.

Here are some key things to know before heading to the polls:



Vote at your assigned polling place. Unlike early voting, Election Day voters must cast their ballot at their designated precinct.

Bring a photo ID. North Carolina voters will be asked to show an acceptable form of photo identification when checking in.

Check your registration and polling location before leaving. The North Carolina State Board of Elections’ online voter search tool allows voters to confirm their registration, assigned polling place and sample ballot.

Curbside voting is available for eligible voters. Voters who are unable to enter the polling place because of age or disability may qualify for curbside voting.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line at their assigned polling place by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voter intimidation is illegal. Election officials say voters who feel harassed or intimidated at a polling place should immediately notify an election official.

More Election Day information is available through the North Carolina State Board of Elections at ncsbe.gov.

South Carolina

Polls in South Carolina are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a ballot. You also need a photo ID in South Carolina.