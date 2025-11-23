'Fort Bragg Cartel' author discusses drug trafficking and murders impacting the U.S. Special Forces

About five years ago, a hunter found two dead bodies with bullet wounds dumped in a corner of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Both men were members of the military and both were involved in dealing drugs.

Author and investigative journalist Seth Harp dove into the story from there. An Iraq War veteran himself, what began as an investigation into a double murder turned into an exploration into several other unexplained deaths.

In his new book, "The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces," Harp details the fight to reveal the true story behind these deaths and the seedy underbelly that led to them. Through declassified documents, police records, and hundreds of interviews, he sheds light on the cover-up and the complicity by members of the U.S. military who took part and the impact of those decisions.

Harp sits down with guest host Ely Portillo next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Seth Harp, author of "The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces"