Vibe check: Latest Catawba-YouGov poll shows where North Carolinians stand on Trump, the Senate race, affordability and more

A new statewide poll offers a snapshot of how North Carolinians are feeling about government, politics and the issues shaping life across the state.

The latest Catawba-YouGov surveys examine everything from voter attitudes and job approval ratings to the economy, immigration, confidence in institutions and the political direction of the state.

The results reveal a mixed bag of insight, including:



In NC, President Trump remains underwater with a 43% approval rating and 54% disapproval.

and 54% disapproval. Fifty-five percent of North Carolinians say the country is not living up to the ideals of the Declaration of Independence.

of the Declaration of Independence. And as far as affordability , a key issue in the upcoming midterms, 72% of respondents said they were cutting back on regular purchases.

On this episode, we take a political vibe check on North Carolina. We’ll separate signal from noise while discussing what these polls really tell us about the state’s electorate as another consequential election season gets underway.

GUESTS:

Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history and director of the Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service at Catawba College, author of “Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina: Battlelines in the Tar Heel State” (2021)

Andrew Dunn, conservative political columnist and founder of Longleaf Politics

Paige Masten, deputy opinion editor for The Charlotte Observer