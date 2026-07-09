Local News Roundup: Stein signs state budget; impact of severe weather; a change in parking laws; USMNT reflections

North Carolina has a budget. Governor Stein signed the spending plan this week. We discuss what took so long to get to this point, plus what the bill impacts. That includes the Dominique Moody Act, I-77, and more.

North Carolina continues to face hot temperatures. Highs this week topped out in the mid 90s with heat indices above 100. The weather also led to severe storms in the region that caused power outages and damage to structures.

A new North Carolina law eliminates mandatory parking minimums for a majority of new developments. Local governments used to be able to require developers to build a minimum number of spaces depending on the project. Now, that decision will be up to the developer. We learn more about the idea behind the legislation and the impact it might have for a city like Charlotte.

And we get reaction from U.S. Men’s National Team captain and Charlotte F.C. star Tim Ream after the U.S. loss to Belgium this week in the World Cup.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick de la Canal, host of WFAE’s “All Things Considered” and reporter

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte