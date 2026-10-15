Local News Roundup: CMPD racist texts; Data center decision looms for Charlotte; CMS board hears from community

Six Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are at risk of being fired in the wake of racist text messages. The officers have been suspended without pay while they await hearings. The messages included use of the N-word and were found during an investigation into former CMPD officer Seth Elliot's misuse of Flock license plate reader cameras. That case dates back to July.

Charlotte City Council members heard from the public on Monday about a proposal to extend the ban on new data center developments in the city for up to 11 months. Some speakers are against the centers, saying they were concerned about the environment and noted that they could disproportionately impact Black and brown communities. Meanwhile, union members said they support the centers because they represent job opportunities for electricians and other workers.

Weeks after firing Superintendent Crystal Hill and the ensuing investigations into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, parents and residents had a chance to speak to the school board about what happened and how it made them feel. Some criticized the decision to fire Hill, while others went further and pushed board members to resign.

The Carolina Panthers are back in action this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Carolina is coming off a bye week and a win against Detroit on Sunday Night Football a couple of weeks ago. A win would keep the Panthers alone atop the NFC South standings.

GUESTS:

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE News

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal