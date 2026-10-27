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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Unlocking your creative potential: The science, psychology and lived experience of creativity

By Chris Jones
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT
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More than just making art — creativity can help us make sense of the world, connect with others and find purpose in our lives.

For many, though, creativity itself may be a challenge, with folks wondering when or how they might tap into their creative potential. Some may not believe they have the capacity to be creative at all.

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we’re exploring the science, psychology and lived experience of creativity.

What happens in our brains when we make art? What happens when we start to imagine something new or experience someone's creative work?

Research suggests that connecting with the arts can influence how we think, feel and connect with the world around us.

We’ll also ask whether creativity is something we’re born with and whether it’s a skill we can develop. How can people discover their creative potential? How can people overcome barriers holding them back from expressing themselves? And how can people find ways to make creativity part of their daily lives?

Lastly, we'll discuss how it all ties right here in Charlotte and ask how creative organizations bring people together and strengthen communities.

GUESTS:
Susan Magsamen, founder and executive director of the International Arts + Mind Lab at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Matt Olin, executive director of Charlotte is Creative
DeNeer Davis, local muralist, speaker and sneaker artist

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins creativitysocial connectionisolationpublic artArtsScience
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Chris Jones
Chris is a producer on Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to that, you may have heard him as the voice of Weekend Edition on WFAE. Chris has a love for all things public radio and has been with WFAE since 2021. Have an idea for the show? Email him at <a href="mailto:cjones@wfae.org">cjones@wfae.org</a>.
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