Election Results: Analysis and insights from the 2026 midterm election

Voting is complete, and the results are in, so what do we know about the midterm elections locally and beyond? From consequential and competitive congressional and state office races to down-ballot issues on constitutional amendments and city bond proposals, how did it all pan out?

More than 2.8 million North Carolinians cast ballots during a record-breaking early voting period in the state. The number of people who cast ballots early was 30% higher than the 2022 midterms and 25% higher than the 2018 midterms.

Democrats and unaffiliated voters cast about 73% of ballots in early voting, seemingly pointing to a lack of enthusiasm from Republican voters. Did this hold on Election Day?

This was also the most expensive election cycle ever nationally, according to the firm AdImpact, with ad spending expected to hit a record $11.6 billion. The previous midterm record was set in 2022 with $8.9 billion and $11.2 billion was spent in 2024, the most expensive presidential cycle.

From races once viewed as shoe-ins turning to late-stage toss ups and questions on how top-of-the-ticket candidates can impact down-ballot races, this election cycle has seen plenty of action and surprises.

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we bring you the results and analysis from the 2026 midterm elections, diving into the winners, losers, and the issues that drove voters to the polls. We’ll also discuss what comes next for the balance of power in Congress and more.

GUESTS:

Adam Wagner, reporter at NC Newsroom

Michael Bitzer, Ph.D., professor of politics & history and director of the Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service at Catawba College

Steve Harrison, politics reporter at WFAE

Scott Morgan, managing editor at South Carolina Public Radio