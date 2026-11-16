The Latin American Coalition has named Paula Cole its new CEO, six months after longtime leader José Hernández-París left the organization.

Cole spent six years leading Educators for Excellence-Minnesota, an education policy and advocacy group. She also served on the Richfield Board of Education and taught elementary school in Minneapolis.

The Latin American Coalition serves thousands of Latino and immigrant families each year through legal, workforce and wellness programs. Its office is in east Charlotte.

The Coalition's board hired North Carolina consulting firm Armstrong McGuire to help find a permanent CEO. Hernández-París led the organization for 10 years before leaving in May.