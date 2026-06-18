Local News Roundup: CMS superintendent placed on leave amid investigation; Charlotte council narrows in on interim mayor; more fallout over I-77 tolls; Carolina Hurricanes win Stanley Cup

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced Wednesday that it has placed Superintendent Crystal Hill on paid leave amid an investigation into “matters involving administrative and operational oversight.”

The fallout from scrapped plans over I-77 toll lanes continues. Late last week, Republican state Sen. Vickie Sawyer proposed legislation that would require Charlotte and other local governments to repay $60 million to the state if they don’t reverse plans and favor the proposed toll lanes in south Charlotte. The legislation was not considered on Wednesday, but Sawyer warned Charlotte that the issue isn’t going away.

Also on Wednesday, the Monroe City Council voted to reverse course and support the I-77 toll lanes after the city’s mayor called a special meeting to rescind the city’s previous vote in support of ending the project.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte City Council has selected five finalists to become the next mayor after Vi Lyles, who is slated to resign at the end of the month. Former councilmember and county commissioner Harold Cogdell received the most nominations on Wednesday, with second round interviews held on Thursday. Council makes its final pick on Monday.

In sports, the Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup champions for the second time in franchise history and the first time in 20 years. The Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-2 series. They’ve returned from their championship game in Las Vegas back to Raleigh, and plans for a Saturday parade are in place.

We discuss it all on this week’s local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, political reporter at WFAE

Ryan Pitkin, co- founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte