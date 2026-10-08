Local News Roundup: FBI investigates CMS; General Assembly pushes for relief at pump; televangelist Jim Bakker dies

The investigations into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools continued this week as the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office say they are looking into the district. Details on the investigations were not disclosed. Meanwhile, the Mecklenburg County manager says the county should wait until other investigations are finished before the county begins asking its own questions about CMS.

The North Carolina General Assembly is set to return this week to consider suspending the state’s gas tax. North Carolina’s motor fuel tax is more than 40 cents per gallon. The Tax Foundation calls it the 10th-highest in the country. The tax is used for maintenance. According to AAA, the price of gas in North Carolina was more than $ 4 per gallon. That’s below the national average, but about 20 cents higher than what it was a month ago and well over a dollar more than it was a year ago.

As he winds down his time in office, North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is making the media rounds this week, touting his book “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents.” The interviews include appearances on “60 Minutes” and “The View.” Tillis has been critical of President Trump and his cabinet, especially since announcing he will not seek reelection.

And televangelist Jim Bakker died this week at the age of 86. Jim, along with this then wife Tammy Faye, built a Christian media empire headquartered in the Charlotte region. He was later convicted of fraud and conspiracy. The couple launched the PTL Club out of Charlotte in 1975 and later built the Heritage USA resort in Fort Mill.

GUESTS:

Nick de la Canal, WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host and reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Alexandria Sands, Axios Charlotte reporter