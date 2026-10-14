Inside the turmoil at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Leadership changes and questions about how the district is governed have clouded Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with concerns from the public.

After placing former Superintendent Crystal Hill on paid leave for seven summer weeks during a Board investigation, then later reinstating her to her role, the Board ultimately voted 5-4 to fire her in a late-September school board meeting. During that same meeting, former school board chair Stephanie Sneed stepped down from her role as chair voluntarily, while maintaining her role in representing District 4.

A flood of headlines would follow.

Just days prior to being fired, Hill issued a 14-page memo alleging financial irregularities in the district, and focused on former Novant executive Raki McGregor, including alleging Sneed went behind Hill’s back to ensure a $30,000-per-month subcontract for McGregor.

The next day following Hill’s firing, standing in the lobby of the CMS central headquarters, State Auditor Dave Boliek announced an investigation to “get to the bottom of financial irregularities” and provide “data-driven answers.” Since then, the list of investigations has grown to include the state Department of Public Instruction, State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

About a half-dozen top district office leaders also announced retirements over the last month, including deputy superintendent Dr. Melissa Balknight. Balknight would later confirm her staying on as acting superintendent until the district hires a replacement for Hill.

The board heard frustrations from the public for the first time since their September meeting on Tuesday, during the latest school board meeting.

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we unpack the latest developments and share what we know — and what we still don’t. We’ll also get insight from a former school board member who chaired the finance committee as we discuss what the coming months could bring.

GUESTS:

Lisa Cline, former CMS school board member

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Steve Harrison, politics reporter at WFAE