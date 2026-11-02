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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A history of Charlotte through maps, photographs and more

By Gabe Altieri
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:32 PM EST
"Historic Maps of Charlotte" is Ashley Mahoney's debut book
Historic Maps of Charlotte, left, is the debut book from author Ashley Mahoney, right.

Charlotte is a place filled with people originally from somewhere else. However, that's not to say the city doesn't have a rich history of its own.

The city dates back to the mid-1700s and was named for the wife of King George III of England. Back then, Charlotte was just a small town, but it has since become one of the largest cities in the country, a banking capital and a travel hub.

Over the last several centuries, Charlotte has gone through many changes. In her new book, "Historic Maps of Charlotte: A History of the Queen City in Rare Maps", author Ashley Mahoney uses maps and associated documents to show newcomers and longtime residents how the city evolved into what it is today.

Mahoney joins us to discuss her book and the history of Charlotte through maps, illustrations, and more.

GUESTS:
Ashley Mahoney, author of "Historic Maps of Charlotte: A History of the Queen City in Rare Maps"

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins CharlotteMecklenburg CountyHistory
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri