A history of Charlotte through maps, photographs and more

Charlotte is a place filled with people originally from somewhere else. However, that's not to say the city doesn't have a rich history of its own.

The city dates back to the mid-1700s and was named for the wife of King George III of England. Back then, Charlotte was just a small town, but it has since become one of the largest cities in the country, a banking capital and a travel hub.

Over the last several centuries, Charlotte has gone through many changes. In her new book, "Historic Maps of Charlotte: A History of the Queen City in Rare Maps", author Ashley Mahoney uses maps and associated documents to show newcomers and longtime residents how the city evolved into what it is today.

Mahoney joins us to discuss her book and the history of Charlotte through maps, illustrations, and more.

GUESTS:

Ashley Mahoney, author of "Historic Maps of Charlotte: A History of the Queen City in Rare Maps"