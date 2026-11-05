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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Dems dominate midterms; EpiCentre sale; Charlotte FC eyes home field

By Gabe Altieri
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:55 PM EST
Man in button down shirt and blazer
The Election Hub
Roy Cooper

It was a blue tsunami across the country and locally during the 2026 midterms. From Roy Cooper and Annie Andrews in the U.S. Senate to upsets in the U.S. House and North Carolina General Assembly, we discuss the impact.

Three constitutional amendments on the ballot in North Carolina all passed with roughly 60% of the vote. They include support for voter ID requirements and changes to state income and property taxes. How will this trickle down in the state?

Turnout during the election was high, especially early, but election day had a few snags in North Carolina. We discuss the trouble and how election officials responded.

Outside of politics, Charlotte FC is heading to the playoffs and could secure home-field advantage with a win this weekend. We look at what the team needs to do and who they might play in the postseason.

GUESTS:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Midterm ElectionsMecklenburg CountyNorth CarolinaEpiCentreCharlotte Hornets
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri