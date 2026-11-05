Local News Roundup: Dems dominate midterms; EpiCentre sale; Charlotte FC eyes home field

It was a blue tsunami across the country and locally during the 2026 midterms. From Roy Cooper and Annie Andrews in the U.S. Senate to upsets in the U.S. House and North Carolina General Assembly, we discuss the impact.

Three constitutional amendments on the ballot in North Carolina all passed with roughly 60% of the vote. They include support for voter ID requirements and changes to state income and property taxes. How will this trickle down in the state?

Turnout during the election was high, especially early, but election day had a few snags in North Carolina. We discuss the trouble and how election officials responded.

Outside of politics, Charlotte FC is heading to the playoffs and could secure home-field advantage with a win this weekend. We look at what the team needs to do and who they might play in the postseason.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter