2022 Election: What You Need To Know

In this episode, we're joined by the two candidates for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District: Democrat Jeff Jackson and Republican Pat Harrigan. Their differences will certainly be clear, but they also have something in common: Both served in Afghanistan.
Are you voting absentee by-mail for the first time? Do you have questions about how to do it and want to make sure you do it right so your ballot is accepted? Follow this step-by-step guide.
Elections workers are helping older and disabled residents request and fill out absentee ballots ahead of the November election in North Carolina.
On North Carolina’s horizon is a consequential midterm, which is headlined by an open U.S. Senate seat, and underscored in-part by races that will determine party control of the state Supreme Court.